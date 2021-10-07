OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
6-5-8
(six, five, eight)
8-0-9-9
(eight, zero, nine, nine)
9-2-2-7-5
(nine, two, two, seven, five)
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
In Other News
1
Special prosecutor assigned to Butler County auditor investigation...
2
Edgewood school officials talk about possible tax hike to cover looming
3
Middletown council divided on proposed $1.3 billion ‘Hollywoodland’...
4
Officials: Voting by mail in Butler County could increase as soon as...
5
Butler County Children Services paid placements in foster care the...