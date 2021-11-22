OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
1-5-8
(one, five, eight)
2-5-0-9
(two, five, zero, nine)
8-6-1-0-7
(eight, six, one, zero, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $213 million
In Other News
1
Edgewood Schools mourn longtime teacher who taught at many grade levels
2
Fall report: Talawanda athletes had ‘successful’ season
3
PHOTOS: Badin tops Bellbrook to reach state semifinals
4
Serve City homeless shelter hopes to improve facilities, capacity
5
Oxford council considers affordable housing community