OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-5-8

(one, five, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

2-5-0-9

(two, five, zero, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

8-6-1-0-7

(eight, six, one, zero, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $213 million

