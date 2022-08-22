journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-1

(three, one, one)

Pick 4 Midday

0-9-0-8

(zero, nine, zero, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

2-3-4-7-7

(two, three, four, seven, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 90,000,000

In Other News
1
Middletown investigating house fire; 1 resident displaced
2
The Filson is an upscale sports bar concept joining The Banks in...
3
Middletown’s Harrison one win from third $1 million payday
4
Fairfield man walking on Ohio 129 killed in crash
5
2 arrested after Fairfield Twp. home search nets several firearms...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top