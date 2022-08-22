OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
3-1-1
(three, one, one)
0-9-0-8
(zero, nine, zero, eight)
2-3-4-7-7
(two, three, four, seven, seven)
Estimated jackpot: 90,000,000
In Other News
1
Middletown investigating house fire; 1 resident displaced
2
The Filson is an upscale sports bar concept joining The Banks in...
3
Middletown’s Harrison one win from third $1 million payday
4
Fairfield man walking on Ohio 129 killed in crash
5
2 arrested after Fairfield Twp. home search nets several firearms...