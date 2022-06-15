OH Lottery

BreakingNews
State parks in Ohio waive daily pool fees amid excessive heat
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 273,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

5-8-0

(five, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

8-7-6-6

(eight, seven, six, six)

Pick 5 Midday

1-1-7-0-6

(one, one, seven, zero, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 258,000,000

