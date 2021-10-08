OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
0-2-3
(zero, two, three)
6-0-4-4
(six, zero, four, four)
2-4-5-2-3
(two, four, five, two, three)
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
