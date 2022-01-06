OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $278 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-6-7

(four, six, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

5-6-7-5

(five, six, seven, five)

Pick 5 Midday

7-2-4-0-2

(seven, two, four, zero, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

