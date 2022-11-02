OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

6-1-2

(six, one, two)

Pick 4 Midday

6-8-4-4

(six, eight, four, four)

Pick 5 Midday

7-9-8-7-0

(seven, nine, eight, seven, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,200,000,000

