OH Lottery

Warren County truck driver charged with rape of girl in 2019
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-1

(three, one, one)

Pick 4 Midday

3-6-2-0

(three, six, two, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

4-1-3-5-1

(four, one, three, five, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 193,000,000

