OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-3-9

(nine, three, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

5-5-9-0

(five, five, nine, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

0-1-4-5-0

(zero, one, four, five, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000

