OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
9-3-9
(nine, three, nine)
5-5-9-0
(five, five, nine, zero)
0-1-4-5-0
(zero, one, four, five, zero)
Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000
