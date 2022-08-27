OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 153,000,000
3-0-9
(three, zero, nine)
8-4-3-4
(eight, four, three, four)
3-3-7-2-0
(three, three, seven, two, zero)
Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000
