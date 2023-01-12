OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-9

(three, one, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

8-3-7-7

(eight, three, seven, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

5-5-9-0-2

(five, five, nine, zero, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000

