journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-8-1

(four, eight, one)

Pick 4 Midday

0-0-7-5

(zero, zero, seven, five)

Pick 5 Midday

7-6-2-2-2

(seven, six, two, two, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 59,000,000

In Other News
1
Kings Island WinterFest 2022: What to know if you go
2
Pike County murder trial: Jurors have heard from 54 witnesses so far
3
TSA says agents didn’t follow protocol, allowing man to bring box...
4
Prices up on live, artificial Christmas trees this year
5
Butler County parking garage automation still stalled
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top