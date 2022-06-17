OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 273,000,000
0-6-7
(zero, six, seven)
6-0-6-7
(six, zero, six, seven)
0-6-5-8-8
(zero, six, five, eight, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 279,000,000
