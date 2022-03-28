journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-4-8

(two, four, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

2-5-4-1

(two, five, four, one)

Pick 5 Midday

3-0-5-2-8

(three, zero, five, two, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $195 million

In Other News
1
Two area women chosen to receive S.E.L.F. community service awards
2
Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields celebrates 10th anniversary year...
3
More classroom subs available, but candidates still down from pre-COVID...
4
Fairfield business: Hundreds of millions coming from openings...
5
Fairfield to host two outdoor Easter-themed events
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top