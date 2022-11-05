BreakingNews
Hamilton police searching for 80-year-old woman
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-3-6

(zero, three, six)

Pick 4 Midday

0-3-8-8

(zero, three, eight, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

5-7-4-2-7

(five, seven, four, two, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000

In Other News
1
Hamilton police searching for 80-year-old woman
2
Candidates make final efforts to earn support of local voters
3
Father and son bring decades of meat industry experience to new shop in...
4
Hamilton’s pioneer cabin: Historian shares new details on its origins
5
Suspect, officer involved in Fairfield Twp. shooting identified
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top