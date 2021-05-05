OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
06-10-21-24-29-43, Kicker: 6-2-7-1-2-2
(six, ten, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty-three; Kicker: six, two, seven, one, two, two)
Estimated jackpot: $7.9 million
Estimated jackpot: $370 million
7-7-3
(seven, seven, three)
4-5-8
(four, five, eight)
1-9-6-4
(one, nine, six, four)
6-2-9-8
(six, two, nine, eight)
2-7-0-6-5
(two, seven, zero, six, five)
3-6-6-8-3
(three, six, six, eight, three)
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
02-12-23-32-35
(two, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $212,000