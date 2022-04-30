journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $57 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-5-8

(five, five, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

3-1-7-8

(three, one, seven, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

5-6-8-3-4

(five, six, eight, three, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

In Other News
1
thyssenkrupp Bilstein showcases new research and development facility
2
New Hamilton park to be named in honor of man who is leading its...
3
Oxford church brings back Red Door Community Concerts, launches with...
4
Top local news for Friday, April 29, 2022
5
5 uplifting stories: A new mascot for Miracle League Fields...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top