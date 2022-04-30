OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $57 million
5-5-8
(five, five, eight)
3-1-7-8
(three, one, seven, eight)
5-6-8-3-4
(five, six, eight, three, four)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
