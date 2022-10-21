OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000
6-2-6
(six, two, six)
1-9-4-3
(one, nine, four, three)
0-7-8-8-3
(zero, seven, eight, eight, three)
Estimated jackpot: 550,000,000
