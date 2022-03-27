journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-7-6

(five, seven, six)

Pick 4 Midday

5-2-5-7

(five, two, five, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

2-9-2-4-0

(two, nine, two, four, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $195 million

