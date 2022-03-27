OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
5-7-6
(five, seven, six)
5-2-5-7
(five, two, five, seven)
2-9-2-4-0
(two, nine, two, four, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $195 million
