Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $64 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-0-7

(five, zero, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-5-2-1

(four, five, two, one)

Pick 5 Midday

3-3-1-4-6

(three, three, one, four, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

In Other News
1
The Blank Space of Hamilton closes
2
PHOTOS: Cincinnati Bengals fans gather for rally at Washington Park
3
Famed humorist P.J. O’Rourke’s beginnings included poverty, success at...
4
Cohen Recycling and City of Hamilton to swap land
5
Ross community gives nearly $7K to family of firefighter who died in...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top