OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-7-0

(three, seven, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

1-2-9-0

(one, two, nine, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

1-4-9-1-5

(one, four, nine, one, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000

