OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
7-4-6
(seven, four, six)
3-3-6-3
(three, three, six, three)
6-3-1-0-0
(six, three, one, zero, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $37 million
In Other News
1
Fairfield, Lakota, other districts’ student records hacked
2
Storm in Hamilton on Tuesday was not a tornado, NWS says
3
Middletown will get 4 new fire stations as tax levy passes
4
Commissioners: TIF money will not go to new Millikin Road interchange
5
Draft opinion abortion: Here’s where abortion law stands in Ohio...