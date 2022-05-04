OH Lottery

BreakingNews
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-4-6

(seven, four, six)

Pick 4 Midday

3-3-6-3

(three, three, six, three)

Pick 5 Midday

6-3-1-0-0

(six, three, one, zero, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $37 million

