OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
6-5-1
(six, five, one)
8-2-2-5
(eight, two, two, five)
3-9-9-3-7
(three, nine, nine, three, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $112 million
