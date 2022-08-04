OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000
0-7-5
(zero, seven, five)
3-8-4-0
(three, eight, four, zero)
0-7-1-7-9
(zero, seven, one, seven, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
