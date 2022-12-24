OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000
0-0-3
(zero, zero, three)
8-8-0-1
(eight, eight, zero, one)
6-9-5-0-9
(six, nine, five, zero, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000
