OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

5-5-2

(five, five, two)

Pick 4 Midday

6-6-1-1

(six, six, one, one)

Pick 5 Midday

6-6-0-2-0

(six, six, zero, two, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 100,000,000

