OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000
4-8-7
(four, eight, seven)
9-2-9-8
(nine, two, nine, eight)
5-9-7-2-6
(five, nine, seven, two, six)
Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000
In Other News
1
Coalition hopes to make holiday traffic safer with giveaway
2
City of Oxford waives parking meter fees
3
COhatch continuing expansion in Ohio with planning downtown Hamilton...
4
Hearing postponed for Butler County man charged with killing neighbor
5
Middletown church to host homeless as wind chill temperatures drop...