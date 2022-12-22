BreakingNews
Dayton man offering $10K reward for location of kidnapped baby
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-8-7

(four, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

9-2-9-8

(nine, two, nine, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

5-9-7-2-6

(five, nine, seven, two, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000

In Other News
1
Coalition hopes to make holiday traffic safer with giveaway
2
City of Oxford waives parking meter fees
3
COhatch continuing expansion in Ohio with planning downtown Hamilton...
4
Hearing postponed for Butler County man charged with killing neighbor
5
Middletown church to host homeless as wind chill temperatures drop...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top