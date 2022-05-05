OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
0-0-7
(zero, zero, seven)
5-0-4-3
(five, zero, four, three)
0-8-5-3-5
(zero, eight, five, three, five)
Estimated jackpot: $51 million
