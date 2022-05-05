OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-0-7

(zero, zero, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

5-0-4-3

(five, zero, four, three)

Pick 5 Midday

0-8-5-3-5

(zero, eight, five, three, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $51 million

