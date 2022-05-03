OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $57 million
4-3-5
(four, three, five)
3-3-8-5
(three, three, eight, five)
5-8-3-5-8
(five, eight, three, five, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $37 million
In Other News
1
Middletown council won’t vote on proposed development of former...
2
Voter turnout in Butler County picks up in afternoon
3
Primary Election Day in Butler County: A look at the races and issues
4
Middletown promotes finance director, fills other leadership positions
5
Middletown Gold Star hosts fundraiser to benefit Ukrainian relief...