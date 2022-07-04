OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 370,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-6-4

(nine, six, four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-7-0-0

(one, seven, zero, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

5-0-7-4-4

(five, zero, seven, four, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 26,000,000

