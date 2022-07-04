OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 370,000,000
9-6-4
(nine, six, four)
1-7-0-0
(one, seven, zero, zero)
5-0-7-4-4
(five, zero, seven, four, four)
Estimated jackpot: 26,000,000
