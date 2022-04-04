OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $81 million
3-9-6
(three, nine, six)
4-0-0-7
(four, zero, zero, seven)
7-0-5-8-3
(seven, zero, five, eight, three)
Estimated jackpot: $231 million
