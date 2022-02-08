Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-6-9

(three, six, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

1-2-8-7

(one, two, eight, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

0-7-3-6-6

(zero, seven, three, six, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $158 million

