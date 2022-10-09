OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-8-0

(nine, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

1-1-0-0

(one, one, zero, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

6-7-8-3-6

(six, seven, eight, three, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 401,000,000

