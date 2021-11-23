OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-6-6

(three, six, six)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-9-9

(four, two, nine, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

1-7-1-6-6

(one, seven, one, six, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $224 million

