OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-1-0

(five, one, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

4-6-4-2

(four, six, four, two)

Pick 5 Midday

6-7-8-1-5

(six, seven, eight, one, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

