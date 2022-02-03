OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
5-1-0
(five, one, zero)
4-6-4-2
(four, six, four, two)
6-7-8-1-5
(six, seven, eight, one, five)
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
