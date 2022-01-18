OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $347 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-5-8

(five, five, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-1-8-1

(seven, one, eight, one)

Pick 5 Midday

3-7-9-6-9

(three, seven, nine, six, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $62 million

