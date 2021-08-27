OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $288 million

Pick 3 Midday

8-7-8

(eight, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

1-4-4-0

(one, four, four, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

5-9-0-0-3

(five, nine, zero, zero, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $322 million

