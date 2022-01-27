Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $421 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-2-1

(nine, two, one)

Pick 4 Midday

8-9-7-4

(eight, nine, seven, four)

Pick 5 Midday

0-6-3-6-3

(zero, six, three, six, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

In Other News
1
Bengals vs. Chiefs: Where to watch in Butler County on Sunday
2
Hamilton vs. Overland Park: Mayors make wager on Bengals vs. Chiefs...
3
‘Go Bengals, Who Dey, and Amen’: Hamilton City Council shows support...
4
Talawanda FFA Parliamentary Procedure team ranks high at state contest
5
Oxford’s TRI building history dates back to 1960s; community support...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top