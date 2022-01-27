OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $421 million
9-2-1
(nine, two, one)
8-9-7-4
(eight, nine, seven, four)
0-6-3-6-3
(zero, six, three, six, three)
Estimated jackpot: $104 million
