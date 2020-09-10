X

OH Lottery

news | 12 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto

01-02-03-06-21-37, Kicker: -7-8-3-9-5

(one, two, three, six, twenty-one, thirty-seven; Kicker: zero, seven, eight, three, nine, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $108 million

Pick 3 Evening

0-4-5

(zero, four, five)

Pick 3 Midday

2-9-1

(two, nine, one)

Pick 4 Evening

4-0-6-3

(four, zero, six, three)

Pick 4 Midday

0-2-6-2

(zero, two, six, two)

Pick 5 Evening

7-8-6-3-6

(seven, eight, six, three, six)

Pick 5 Midday

2-9-1-0-8

(two, nine, one, zero, eight)

Powerball

27-52-55-60-64, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3

(twenty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

Rolling Cash 5

14-21-30-34-37

(fourteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.