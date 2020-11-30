OH Lottery

X

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Classic Lotto

08-13-24-29-34-45, Kicker: 6-2-0-2-1-2

(eight, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-five; Kicker: six, two, zero, two, one, two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $229 million

Pick 3 Evening

8-8-7

(eight, eight, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

0-4-5

(zero, four, five)

Pick 4 Evening

8-2-0-6

(eight, two, zero, six)

Pick 4 Midday

7-0-3-9

(seven, zero, three, nine)

Pick 5 Evening

6-9-3-5-4

(six, nine, three, five, four)

Pick 5 Midday

5-2-1-8-3

(five, two, one, eight, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $231 million

Rolling Cash 5

04-06-13-30-37

(four, six, thirteen, thirty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

