OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-3-8

(three, three, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

2-4-6-2

(two, four, six, two)

Pick 5 Midday

3-7-3-7-7

(three, seven, three, seven, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 416,000,000

