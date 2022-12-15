journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000

Pick 4 Midday

7-7-0-3

(seven, seven, zero, three)

Pick 5 Midday

7-7-8-2-1

(seven, seven, eight, two, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000

