journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-5-2

(four, five, two)

Pick 4 Midday

4-3-4-6

(four, three, four, six)

Pick 5 Midday

1-4-1-7-9

(one, four, one, seven, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 454,000,000

In Other News
1
Butler, Hamilton counties under ‘Red Flag’ warnings through high-wind...
2
Kroger buys Albertsons in $24.6B deal: Will it lead to lower prices?
3
Area homes beginning to sit on market longer, reflecting interest rate...
4
‘The Howl’ costume contest for pups at Butler County dog park this...
5
Things to do this weekend in and around Butler County
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top