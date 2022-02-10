OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-1-7

(seven, one, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

2-8-7-0

(two, eight, seven, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

5-1-2-7-8

(five, one, two, seven, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $172 million

