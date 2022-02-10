OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
7-1-7
(seven, one, seven)
2-8-7-0
(two, eight, seven, zero)
5-1-2-7-8
(five, one, two, seven, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $172 million
