journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $148 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-6-5

(two, six, five)

Pick 4 Midday

2-5-4-4

(two, five, four, four)

Pick 5 Midday

2-4-1-8-1

(two, four, one, eight, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $333 million

In Other News
1
Officials continue investigation into threat of shooting at Talawanda...
2
Liberty Way ramp closure coming
3
Suspect wanted in area vehicle thefts last seen in Oxford
4
Guide reveals some of the best holiday lights displays in the Tri-state
5
Best of 2021: Top education stories from Butler County this year
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top