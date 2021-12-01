OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $112 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-0-9

(five, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

1-6-2-2

(one, six, two, two)

Pick 5 Midday

0-0-5-1-0

(zero, zero, five, one, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $264 million

