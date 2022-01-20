OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $376 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-2-9

(zero, two, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

2-5-1-3

(two, five, one, three)

Pick 5 Midday

3-7-4-2-8

(three, seven, four, two, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $76 million

