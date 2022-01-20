OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $376 million
0-2-9
(zero, two, nine)
2-5-1-3
(two, five, one, three)
3-7-4-2-8
(three, seven, four, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $76 million
