OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $300 million
5-2-5
(five, two, five)
0-4-1-8
(zero, four, one, eight)
2-4-3-4-8
(two, four, three, four, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $27 million
