OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $171 million
2-6-8
(two, six, eight)
3-6-4-3
(three, six, four, three)
3-6-3-4-4
(three, six, three, four, four)
Estimated jackpot: $363 million
