OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $171 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-6-8

(two, six, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

3-6-4-3

(three, six, four, three)

Pick 5 Midday

3-6-3-4-4

(three, six, three, four, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $363 million

