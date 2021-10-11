journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-9-8

(six, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

0-7-4-2

(zero, seven, four, two)

Pick 5 Midday

7-6-6-2-6

(seven, six, six, two, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $38 million

